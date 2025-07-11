Bitcoin Crosses Rs 1 Crore Mark As Crypto Record Run Continues Amid Tariff Jitters
Bitcoin, which is the largest traded cryptocurrency, was trading 2.06% higher at Rs 1.01 crore.
Bitcoin has crossed the Rs 1 crore-mark as cryptocurrency's record run continues amid the global uncertainty triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policy.
At 2:07 p.m., Bitcoin, which is the largest traded cryptocurrency, was trading 2.06% higher at Rs 1,01,41,528.03.
In the global market, Bitcoin was trading 1.83% higher at $118,117.
This development comes off the heels of Bitcoin breaching $116,000 and then continuing its rally by going up 3.9% to $118,000, for the first time earlier in the day.
The rally spurred a notable unwinding of short positions, with over a billion dollars worth of bets against the token getting liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by Coinglass, accessed by Bloomberg.
Investors had poured into Bitcoin ETFs, infusing and aggregate amount of $1.2 billion on Thursday.
The funding rate continued to remain positive, signalling additional demand to stay in bullish positions. The contracts are regarded as the go-to way for crypto traders to leverage their bets on the digital asset.
The funding rate is a measure of sentiment in the Bitcoin perpetual futures market.
Bullish comments by US President Donald Trump via Truth Social contributed to the optimism on Thursday.
A US Congressional committee also declared the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week.”
Bloomberg reported that Bitcoin's breakout validated bullish sentiments for crypto traders, who fuelled the rally on bets that the second Trump presidency will influence a new era of "permissive regulation".
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., owned by the US President, also put in a new filing for an exchange-traded fund that would hold a number of digital assets including Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and others, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
If the fund launches, it would hold Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cronos and XRP directly, with close to three-quarters of it comprising of Bitcoin.
(With inputs from Bloomberg).