Bitcoin’s Streak Of Weekly Gains Puts Record High In Sight If History Right

Bitcoin’s price has tripled since the start of 2023 amid optimism over dedicated US exchange-traded funds as well as a looming reduction in the token’s supply growth known as the halving. The rally includes four straight weeks of increases through Feb. 18. In the past five years, the original cryptocurrency climbed an average 49% over the three months after four-week winning runs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That would take Bitcoin to about $78,000.