Bitcoin Hovers Near All-Time Peak as Crypto Draws Record Inflows

The original cryptocurrency reached an all-time peak of almost $72,881 on Monday and was trading at $72,220 as of 7:15 a.m. in London on Tuesday. A record $2.7 billion flowed into crypto assets last week, according to a report from CoinShares international Ltd., with the bulk of that going to Bitcoin. Both the token and a gauge of the largest 100 coins are up roughly 70% this year.