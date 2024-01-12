Bitcoin ETFs Take Wall Street By Storm With Historic Debut

Vanguard Group Inc.’s brokerage arm will not offer trading in the ETFs, while Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Edge is still evaluating whether to provide that service. Other platforms, however, are more eager to jump on the bandwagon. Robinhood Markets Inc. Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said in an X post Wednesday that the brokerage is planning to list the funds “as soon as possible.” Charles Schwab made the ETFs available on its platform.