Binance Founder Zhao Pardoned By Trump In Latest Crypto Clemency

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao has received a pardon from President Donald Trump after he went to jail for failing to safeguard the world’s largest crypto exchange against money laundering.

“President Trump exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden administration in their war on cryptocurrency,” said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

The move marks the latest act of clemency the White House has granted to a crypto entrepreneur, underscoring how the Trump administration has positioned itself as a friend of the industry.

Zhao served a four-month sentence in 2024 after pleading guilty to failing to implement adequate anti-money laundering measures at Binance. The guilty plea was part of a broader deal struck with the US government, which included a $4.3 billion settlement with Binance.