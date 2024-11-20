Best Crypto Trading Bots Canada: Most Powerful Crypto Trading Robots In 2024

Standout Features:

Reported success rate around 90%

20+ cryptos covered

Also features other assets

Fees on successful trades only

$250 minimum deposit

Immediate Edge is the best crypto trading bot available in Canada right now. Let’s talk more and explore!

Costs and Fees

Immediate Edge requires a $250 minimum deposit to start automated trading on the platform. Every cent there is used for trading, and the $250 is really the bare minimum to make any money from auto-trading.

Also, no fees are charged unless you make money.

Trading Markets Covered

We found that Immediate Edge covers about 2 dozen crypto coins, from Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash to Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple to DogeCoin, Tron, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, Solana, and beyond. It also tackles the traditional markets, including stocks and Forex.

New to trading? No worries – this trading bot also has an educational element to it.

With Crypto Pulse and Trending Market Showcase, IE gives in-depth analyses of the trendiest cryptocurrencies, complete with detailed information about recent changes.

Best For

The UI is very easy to use, so we can easily call it the best crypto trading bot for beginners. But then again, it’s packed with advanced crypto trading features, so experienced traders are also covered more.

How It Works

The Immediate Edge trading experience is pretty seamless across desktop and mobile platforms. The design mirrors the website, and the interface seems very simple.

All the trading features are smartly organized by category to facilitate easy access to markets and crypto trading setups.

Overall

This crypto bot’s current track record boasts a success rate of over 90%.

It should be noted that this metric is based on the total number of successful trades and that Immediate Edge has at least 3,000+ verified users based on testimonials alone!

We also like how Immediate Edge’s AI draws daily, weekly, and, of course, monthly charts depicting changes in the price and volume of each covered cryptocurrency.

