WHO Terms Covid Strain JN.1 'Variant Of Interest'

The WHO evaluated the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 as "low, based on the available yet limited evidence," but warned, "It is anticipated that this variant may cause an increase in SARS-CoV-2 cases amid a surge of infections of other viral and bacterial infections, especially in countries entering the winter season."

The JN.1 variant has been reported in the USA, China, Singapore and India, according to India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Seven cases of the variant have been reported from China.