Foreign Investors Withdraw Record Amount from China Amid Economic Concerns: Report

Foreign investors pulled a record $15 billion from China during the April-June period, reflecting deepening skepticism about the world’s second-largest economy, a Bloomberg report said.

This substantial outflow marks only the second time China’s direct investment liabilities have turned negative, according to data released Friday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, or SAFE. The total decline for the first half of the year reached approximately $5 billion, the report said.

If this trend continues, it will be the first annual net outflow since data collection began in 1990. The surge in withdrawals follows a significant peak in foreign investment, which hit $344 billion in 2021, but has since been overshadowed by economic slowdowns and rising geopolitical tensions, Bloomberg said.