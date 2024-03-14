Here's How Some China Funds Recovered After The ‘Quant Quake’

Many of the quants were caught off guard, and their returns reflect the roller-coaster markets. After a sharp rebound following the Chinese New Year, most of the quants monitored by Merchants Securities trailed the CSI 500 Index in the final week of February, before beating the gauge again last week. Overall, at least nine of the 12 top players the brokerage tracks for enhanced CSI 1000 Index products topped the benchmark in each of the past three weeks.