China Evergrande Inflated Revenue By $78 Billion, Regulator Says

Evergrande’s onshore unit Hengda Real Estate Group boosted revenue by about 214 billion yuan ($29.7 billion) in 2019 by recognizing sales in advance, and another 350 billion yuan in the 2020 annual results, the developer said in a filing Monday, citing a notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The inflated figures accounted for half of total revenue in 2019 and 79% in 2020, according to the regulator.