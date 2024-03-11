Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

ADM, one of the world’s top agricultural commodity traders, has seen its market capitalization plunge by about 20% since suspending Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar in late January amid an accounting probe and cutting its earnings outlook. The investigation is centered around its nutrition unit, which makes higher-value products including flavorings and pet-food ingredients. ADM said earlier this month that it anticipates a “material weakness” in its internal controls, which won’t have a broad impact on earnings. In addition to releasing quarterly results before the market open on Tuesday, the company is expected to file form 10-K — a comprehensive summary of its financial performance.