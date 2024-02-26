Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

On the agenda as WTO ministers meet is an effort to ratify the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies that was adopted at a June 2022 gathering. Last week, Haiti became the 61st WTO member to formally accept the pact. The accord sets new binding multilateral rules to curb harmful subsidies (including for fuel) that are a key factor in the widespread depletion of the world’s fish stocks and have implications for food security and the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Two-thirds of the 164 WTO members need to sign the agreement before it can be ratified. Other topics up for discussion include agriculture, trade and sustainable development, and e-commerce moratoriums.