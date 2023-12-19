Zee Shares Fall 5% As Sony Is Yet To Extend Merger Deadline

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. dropped nearly 5% on Tuesday as Sony Group said it has not yet agreed to extend the deadline for the $10-billion merger of its India business with the local broadcaster.

Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. said in a statement that Zee's notice about not able to meet the deadline of Dec. 21 to the exchanges prompts discussion on extending the timeline of the effective merger.

The discussion between two parties haven't started, but Sony Pictures hasn't agreed to extend the deadline yet. Zee has not issued any statement on this regard yet.

The Mint earlier reported citing unnamed executives that Sony is unlikely to extend the deadline.