Zee Entertainment Shares Jump Over 7% On Sony Deal Revival Talks

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. surged over 7% on Tuesday after reports suggested the company is trying to review the $10 billion merger talks with Sony Group.

The lawyers are engaging in talks but the ball is in Sony’s court to go ahead with the merger, people aware of the development told NDTV Profit. The stalemate, however, continues, the people said.

Earlier, a media report said the two companies are trying to salvage the deal.

On Jan. 22, the merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Sony Group's India unit, Culver Max Entertainment, was called off, causing a significant loss in the former's stock price.