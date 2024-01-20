Zee Entertainment Shares Gain After Clarification On Sony Merger Talks

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. jumped over 3% on Saturday after the company said it was working towards the closure of its proposed merger with Sony.

"The company is engaging in negotiations with Sony, with a view to discuss the extension of the date required to make the scheme effective by a reasonable period of time," an exchange filing said.

It also issued a clarification on Business Standard's report on a board meeting taking place at Sony on Friday.

"We would like to clarify that the company is not aware of, and cannot comment on, any board meeting held or proposed to be held by Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, given that these are internal matters of Sony," the filing said.