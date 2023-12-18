Zee Entertainment Shares Fall 4% After Seeking More Time For Sony Merger

Zee's stock fell as much as 4.18% in early trade to Rs 266.00 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.76% lower at Rs 269.95 apiece compared to a 0.09% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:35 a.m.

It has risen 11.75% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.97.

Seventeen out of 23 analysts tracking Zee have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 7.2%.