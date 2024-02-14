Zee Entertainment Shares Fall 4% After Q3 Profit Halves

Shares of the company fell as much as 4.43% to Rs 180.30 apiece on NSE. It pared losses to trade 2.01% lower at Rs 184.85 apiece as of 9:24 a.m. This compares to a 0.78% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has declined 14.52% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.71.

Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold', and 13 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside 1.9%.