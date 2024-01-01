NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksYes Bank Shares Jump On Rs 150 Crore NPA Sale Proceeds
ADVERTISEMENT

Yes Bank Shares Jump On Rs 150 Crore NPA Sale Proceeds

On Dec. 17, 2022, the bank had sold its NPA portfolio to JC Flowers ARC.

01 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yes Bank House, Mumbai.&nbsp;(Source:&nbsp;Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Yes Bank House, Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. surged over 7% on Monday after it received Rs 150 crore from a single trust in Security Receipts Portfolio after NPA portfolio sale. 

"Since this amount is more than the materiality threshold, as prescribed under the amended listing regulations, the said event, is being hereby disclosed under Regulations 30 of listing regulations," an exchange filing said on Sunday.

On Dec. 17, 2022, the lender sold its NPA portfolio to JC Flowers ARC.

Yes Bank Shares Jump On Rs 150 Crore NPA Sale Proceeds

Shares of the bank rose as much as 7.23%, the highest level since Dec. 19, before paring gains to trade 5.1% higher as of 10:40 a.m. This compares to a 0.04% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 5.36% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.7.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, four recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 32.2%.

ALSO READ

BHEL Shares Rise After Winning Bid For Power Project Worth Rs 19,000 Crore

Opinion
BHEL Shares Rise After Winning Bid For Power Project Worth Rs 19,000 Crore
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT