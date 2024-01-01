Yes Bank Shares Jump On Rs 150 Crore NPA Sale Proceeds

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. surged over 7% on Monday after it received Rs 150 crore from a single trust in Security Receipts Portfolio after NPA portfolio sale.

"Since this amount is more than the materiality threshold, as prescribed under the amended listing regulations, the said event, is being hereby disclosed under Regulations 30 of listing regulations," an exchange filing said on Sunday.

On Dec. 17, 2022, the lender sold its NPA portfolio to JC Flowers ARC.