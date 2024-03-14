Yes Bank Shares Jump 9% On Reports Of Majority Stake Sale Plan

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. jumped over 9% on Thursday on news that is looking to sell up to a 51% stake to increase its valuation to $8–9 billion.

However, the private sector bank said the news was speculative in nature, and it does not feel right to comment on the article. It clarified that there is no "material development", which is required to be disclosed, according to an exchange filing.

The bank has sent invitations to various lenders, including present stakeholders in this regard. It has also reached out to seek buyers in West Asia, Europe and Japan, according to a report by Moneycontrol.