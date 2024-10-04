Yes Bank Share Price Erases Losses After Falling Over 1% On Q2 Business Update

Yes Bank stock fell 1.56% in early trade on the quarterly business update, but erased losses to rise as much as 1.24% to Rs 22.13 apiece on the NSE. The stock was trading 0.55% higher at Rs 21.98 apiece, compared to a 0.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 and a 0.25% advance in the Nifty Bank and as of 9:57 a.m.

It has risen 25.58% in the last 12 months and 2.42% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 30.21.

Two out of the 12 analysts tracking Yes Bank have a 'hold' rating on the stock and ten suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 21.1%.