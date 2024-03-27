Wockhardt Shares Locked In 5% Upper Circuit After Raising Rs 480 Crore Via QIP

Shares of Wockhardt Ltd. were locked in the 5% upper circuit on the NSE on Wednesday after it raised funds through qualified institutional placement.

The pharmaceutical company has raised Rs 480 crore by allotting 92,85,163 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 517 to qualified institutional buyers, according to an exchange filing.

After this, Wockhardt's paid-up equity share capital increased to Rs 76.71 crore, consisting of 15.34 equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, the filing said.