Wockhardt Shares Gain As Rs 570-Crore QIP Opens

Shares of Wockhardt Ltd. rose on Thursday after it launched a QIP to raise Rs 570 crore.

The pharmaceutical company has launched a QIP with a base issue of Rs 350 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 220 crore, according to the term sheet reviewed by NDTV Profit.

NDTV Profit broke the news of the fundraise via QIP on Feb. 26.

The issue price for the fundraise is set at Rs 517 apiece, representing a discount of 5.34% from Wednesday's closing price. The issue price also represents a discount of 4.97% from the floor price of Rs 544.02 apiece, according to the term sheet.

The equity dilution is pegged at 7.11% of post-issue paid-up share capital.

The issue opened on March 20 after market hours and will close on March 21, with an option to extend it further, it said.