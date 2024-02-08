Welspun Enterprises Shares Rise To Record After BMC Order Win

Shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. rose to hit record high on Thursday after it bagged contract for the development of a water treatment plant from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp.

The company won the bid for the designing, building and operating of 2,000 million liter per day water treatment plant at a Bhandup complex, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The Rs 4,128 crore project is to be designed and constructed within the span of 48 months.

Separately, the company said that the National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries Welspun Infraconstruct Pvt, Welspun-Kaveri Infraprojects JV Pvt., Corbelloe Trading Pvt. and RGY Roads Pvt. with the company.