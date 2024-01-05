Waaree Renewable Technologies Board To Consider Stock Split; Shares Rise 10%

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksWaaree Renewable Technologies Board To Consider Stock Split; Shares Rise 10%
05 Jan 2024, 11:07 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Blue solar panels.&nbsp;(Photo: Chuttersnap/Unsplash)</p></div>
Blue solar panels. (Photo: Chuttersnap/Unsplash)

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. soared 10% to a record high on Friday.

The solar energy products manufacturer's board is scheduled to meet on Jan. 20, to consider a stock split, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of the company rose as much as 10%, the highest since listing on the BSE on Aug. 9, 2012, before paring gains to trade 7.44% higher at 10:43 a.m. This compares to a 0.30% advance in the BSE Sensex.

The stock has risen 437.41% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 92.04, which implied that the stock is overbought.

