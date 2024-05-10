NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksVST Tillers Shares Fall After Q4 Profit Declines
VST Tillers Shares Fall After Q4 Profit Declines

The company's net profit fell 13.44% year-on-year to Rs 34.75 crore during the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing.

10 May 2024, 11:42 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A production line at VST Tillers factory in Malur, Karnataka. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
A production line at VST Tillers factory in Malur, Karnataka. (Photo: Company website)

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. fell on Friday after its profit declined in the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The company's net profit fell 13.44% year-on-year to Rs 34.75 crore during the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing.

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Highlights: (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 15.25% at Rs 273 crore.

  • Ebitda down 15.25% at Rs 39.83 crore.

  • Margin down 234 bps at 14.56%.

  • Net profit down 13.44% at Rs 34.75 crore.

Shares of the company fell as much as 5.82% to Rs 3,223 apiece, the lowest level since April 15. It pared losses to trade 4.39% lower at Rs 3,271.90 apiece, as of 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.64% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has fallen 13.20% on a year-to-date basis but risen 17% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 0.73 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.22.

Out of the four analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.1%.

