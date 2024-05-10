VST Tillers Shares Fall After Q4 Profit Declines
Shares of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. fell on Friday after its profit declined in the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The company's net profit fell 13.44% year-on-year to Rs 34.75 crore during the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing.
VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Highlights: (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.25% at Rs 273 crore.
Ebitda down 15.25% at Rs 39.83 crore.
Margin down 234 bps at 14.56%.
Net profit down 13.44% at Rs 34.75 crore.
Shares of the company fell as much as 5.82% to Rs 3,223 apiece, the lowest level since April 15. It pared losses to trade 4.39% lower at Rs 3,271.90 apiece, as of 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.64% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock has fallen 13.20% on a year-to-date basis but risen 17% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 0.73 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.22.
Out of the four analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.1%.