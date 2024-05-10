VST Tillers Shares Fall After Q4 Profit Declines

Shares of the company fell as much as 5.82% to Rs 3,223 apiece, the lowest level since April 15. It pared losses to trade 4.39% lower at Rs 3,271.90 apiece, as of 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.64% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has fallen 13.20% on a year-to-date basis but risen 17% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 0.73 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.22.

Out of the four analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.1%.