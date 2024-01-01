Vodafone Idea Shares Hit 15% Upper Circuit To Touch Four-Year High

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksVodafone Idea Shares Hit 15% Upper Circuit To Touch Four-Year High
The relative strength index for the stock is at 78, indicating that it may be overbought.

01 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Vodafone Idea store. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Vodafone Idea store. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. hit the upper circuit limit of 15% on Monday, the highest level in over four years.

Shares of the company surged 15% to hit Rs 18.40 apiece, its highest since March 29, 2019. The upper-circuit limit was revised to 15% after it hit 10%. It was trading 11.25% higher at Rs 17.80 apiece, compared to a 0.08% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10.09 a.m.

It has risen 13.44% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, two recommend a 'hold' and 13 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 63.5%.

