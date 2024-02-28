Vodafone Idea Shares Drop Even As Analysts See Fundraise As Good Start

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. fell nearly 5% during early trade on Wednesday, even as the cash-strapped telecom company's board approved raising up to Rs 45,000 crore.

The board met on Tuesday to consider the fundraise via a combination of equity and/or equity-linked instruments. The promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise, according to an exchange filing.

This Rs 20,000 crore fundraising is part of the telecom major's plans to raise Rs 45,000 through equity and debt to expand 4G coverage, 5G network rollout and capacity expansion.

The company will seek the shareholders' approval on April 2 and expects to complete the capital raise in the coming quarter.

The company has Rs 5,400 crore dues payable by the end of March 2025. Of this, Rs 533 crore is the principal payment for spectrum, while Rs 3,200 crore is debt from banks and financial institutions.