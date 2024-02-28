Vodafone Idea Shares Drop Even As Analysts See Fundraise As Good Start
This Rs 20,000 crore fundraising is part of the telecom major's plans to raise Rs 45,000 through equity and debt to expand 4G coverage, 5G network rollout and capacity expansion.
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. fell nearly 5% during early trade on Wednesday, even as the cash-strapped telecom company's board approved raising up to Rs 45,000 crore.
The board met on Tuesday to consider the fundraise via a combination of equity and/or equity-linked instruments. The promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise, according to an exchange filing.
The company will seek the shareholders' approval on April 2 and expects to complete the capital raise in the coming quarter.
The company has Rs 5,400 crore dues payable by the end of March 2025. Of this, Rs 533 crore is the principal payment for spectrum, while Rs 3,200 crore is debt from banks and financial institutions.
Shares of the company fell as much as 4.73% during the day to Rs 15.10 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.32% higher at Rs 15.9 apiece, compared to a 0.02% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 09:21 a.m.
It has risen 133% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3,901 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.9.
Two out of the 17 analysts tracking Vodafone have a 'hold' rating on the stock, and 15 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 56.3%.