Venus Pipes Shares Leap 8% To Record On Fittings Foray

Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. jumped over 8% to an all-time high on Thursday after it announced its foray into fittings business as well as capacity expansion for seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

The capacity expansion will be in two phases. In the first phase, it will set up value-added fittings and welded tubes by March 2025. The cost of this project is Rs 115 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The second phase consists of fittings, seamless and welded pipes and tubes, which is to be completed by December 2025 and will cost Rs 60 crore, the manufacturer of stainless-steel pipes and tubes said.