Venus Pipes Q3 Profit More Than Doubles, Shares Hit Record High

Shares of Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd. surged nearly 9% to hit a record high on Tuesday after its profit more than doubled in the third quarter.

The company's net profit rose 106.2% year-on-year to Rs 23.3 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing. A poll conducted by Bloomberg of analysts' estimates pegged net profit at Rs 22.4 crore.

"Leveraging our strong partnerships and quality offerings with increased SKUs, we are confident of deeper market penetration, and continue to focus and increase our efforts to take brand Venus to newer geographies across India and the world," the company said in its investor presentation.