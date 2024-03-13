Vedanta Shares Fall After SEBI Orders Rs 78-Crore Payout To Cairn

Shares of the company fell 3.40% to Rs 261.10 apiece, the lowest level since Feb 29. It was trading 2.33% lower at Rs 264.05 apiece as of 10:14 a.m. This compares to a 0.14% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has declined 6.35% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.66.

Out of 13 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.1%.