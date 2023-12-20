Varun Beverages Shares Surge 18% To Record After South Africa Buyout

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. rose nearly 18% to a record high on Wednesday after its board of directors approved the acquisition of the Beverage Co. to expand its geographical footprint in South Africa.

The company will acquire 100% stake for Rs 1,320 crore in the South African soft-drink maker along with its wholly owned subsidiaries with "an option to accept minority co-investment from large equity fund", according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said the company would focus on expanding PepsiCo's reach and market shares from the abysmally low levels.

"In fact, while this may sound counterintuitive, the company would likely focus on PepsiCo's brands in a bid to better operating margins despite royalty (concentrate price) payouts as India experience suggests making money in B-brands is always tough, as they fail to see brand pull," it said in a note.

In Namibia and Botswana too, PepsiCo's market share is negligible, which Varun may be eyeing into the future, according to Jefferies.

South Africa is the largest soft-drinks market in Africa with a per-capita carbonated-soft-drinks consumption at 240 bottles per year, much higher than India, Jefferies said.

However, the market growth has been tepid at 3% compound annual growth rate in the last five years. Namibia and Botswana also have a high per-capita CSD consumption at 160–260 bottles per year, it said.