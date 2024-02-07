V-Mart Retail Shares Jump 15% After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of the company surged 14.99% to Rs 2,416.0 apiece, the highest level since Aug 11, 2023. It pared gains to trade 9.09% higher at Rs 2,292.00 apiece as of 09:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.28% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen in 12.99% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 64 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.65, which implied the stock is slightly overbought.

Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 8.6%.