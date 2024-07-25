Liquor Stocks Rise On Report Of Andhra Pradesh Buying Spirits From Top Brands

Andhra Pradesh will resume procurement of liquor from top brands and will announce a new liquor policy soon, Informist reported, citing sources. The state will replace local brands with popular companies and will buy liquor from United Spirits, Radico Khaitan and Globus Spirits, the report said.

In 2019, the state stopped buying liquor from top companies and brands under the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government, which announced a reduction in outlets to 2,934 from 4,380.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government ordered a CID inquiry into the excise policy during the tenure of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party. Naidu released a white paper on the subject in the Legislative Assembly on July 24, calling it "one of the biggest scams in Andhra Pradesh.".