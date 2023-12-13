UltraTech Cement Share Price Crosses Rs 10,000 Mark

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd. hit an intraday high of 1.82% in early trade on Wednesday, leading the company's share price to cross the Rs 10,000 mark to hit Rs 10,042.95 apiece.

The company's market capitalisation reached Rs 2.89 lakh crore to an all-time high price.

The stock is up 38% year-to-date and has already crossed Bloomberg's 12-month consensus price target of Rs 9,382.54 per share.