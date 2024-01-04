Ujjivan Small Finance Rises Over 6% After 29% Jump In Q3 Deposits

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. rose over 6% on Thursday after its total deposits jumped in the third quarter.

The company's total deposits grew 29% year-on-year to Rs 29,869 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

The lender's disbursement grew 17% on an annualised basis to Rs 5,675 crore. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's CASA ratio was 25.3% of the total deposit, rising 26.2% year-on-year in the September-December period.