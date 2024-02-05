NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksUCO Bank Shares Jump 19% To Over Eight Years High After Two Large Trades
ADVERTISEMENT

UCO Bank Shares Jump 19% To Over Eight Years High After Two Large Trades

At least 10.8 lakh shares representing 0.01% changed hands in the first large trade. Followed by 16.2 lakh shares, also representing 0.01% in the second large trade.

05 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UCO Bank ATM in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
UCO Bank ATM in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

Shares of UCO Bank Ltd. jumped 19% to an over eight-year high on Monday after two large trades.

At least 0.02% of equity changed hands in two large trades. About 10.8 lakh shares representing 0.01% changed hands in the first large trade. Followed by 16.2 lakh shares, also representing 0.01% in the second large trade.

As the government holds 95.39% stake in UCO Bank, leaving 4.61% of the shares for the public, any large trade pushes the shares higher.

UCO Bank Shares Jump 19% To Over Eight Years High After Two Large Trades

Shares of the lender rose as much as 19.09% to Rs 60.20 apiece. The shares last traded around these levels on June. 1, 2015. It pared gains to trade 17.31% higher at Rs 59.30 apiece as of 10:14 a.m. This compares to a 0.36% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 115.73% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 87 indicating it was overbought.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT