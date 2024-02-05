UCO Bank Shares Jump 19% To Over Eight Years High After Two Large Trades

Shares of UCO Bank Ltd. jumped 19% to an over eight-year high on Monday after two large trades.

At least 0.02% of equity changed hands in two large trades. About 10.8 lakh shares representing 0.01% changed hands in the first large trade. Followed by 16.2 lakh shares, also representing 0.01% in the second large trade.

As the government holds 95.39% stake in UCO Bank, leaving 4.61% of the shares for the public, any large trade pushes the shares higher.