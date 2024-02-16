TVS Motor Shares Hit Record After Buying Stake In India Foundation For Quality Management

Shares of TVS Motor Co. jumped over 4% to an all-time high on Friday after it acquired a 28.57% stake in India Foundation for Quality Management for Rs 25 crore.

IFQM will complete the allotment of the shares to the two-wheeler maker on or before April, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The acquisition is a related-party transaction since TVS Motor Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan is also a director of IFQM, which was incorporated in September with an aim to improve the quality of Indian products and services to boost exports.