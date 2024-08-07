TVS Motor Shares Jump On Q1 Profit Rise, EV Launch

Shares of TVS Motor Co. jumped over 5% on Wednesday after the company reported a 23.3% uptick in net profit in its June quarter earnings for fiscal 2025.

The motorcycle manufacturer's results came in line with analysts' estimates. It reported a bottom line of Rs 577 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 468 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal, according to its exchange filling. This compares with the Rs 562-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.

During the quarter, the company introduced new variants to its iQube portfolio, underscoring its attempt in making electric vehicles accessible to the general public.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the first quarter results.