TVS Motor Share Price Hits Rs 2,000 Mark: Here's The Journey

TVS Motor Co.'s share price crossed Rs 2,000 on Wednesday after the stock rose by over 4% during intraday trades.

The stock took 318 sessions—over 14 months—to double since crossing Rs 1,000 for the first time on Sept. 1, 2022.

It took 2,088 sessions for the stock to hit the milestone of reaching a four-digit per share value since reaching Rs 100 apiece for the first time on March 21, 2014.