TRF Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Calling Off Tata Steel Merger

Shares of TRF Ltd. hit the 20% upper circuit limit to a 52-week high on Wednesday after its board called off its merger with Tata Steel as business improved.

The company's business has improved over the last few quarters due to help from Tata Steel Ltd. in the form of placement of orders, capital infusions and its own efforts on cost and asset optimisation, according to an exchange filing. TRF had entered into a merger agreement with Tata Steel in September 2022.

Tata Steel's board has also given consent to the withdrawal of the merger. An application to withdraw the scheme has been filed with the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, according to the exchange filing.