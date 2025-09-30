Trent Worst Nifty 50 Performer Of 2025—Yet D-Street Analysts Remain Bullish: Here's Why

Growth Pains Emerging

After clocking a blistering growth rate of around 50% in the past, Trent’s topline momentum has cooled to 20% in the last four quarters. Analysts attribute the slowdown to three key factors:

Densification leading to cannibalization

A broader consumer slowdown

A high base effect

Despite these challenges, Trent continues to rank among the fastest-growing consumer companies in India.

Valuations Still Stretched

Valuation concerns persist. The stock currently trades at a PE of 83x, compared to 101x at the start of 2025. While that is below its 5-year average of 131x, it remains elevated. On a 1-year forward basis, the stock trades at 73x earnings.

FIIs Pare Holdings

Foreign investors have steadily trimmed their positions. FII holding has fallen from 24.4% in March 2023 to 18.4% by June 2025, underscoring the waning global appetite.