NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksTrent Shares Hit Record High After Q3 Profit More Than Doubles
ADVERTISEMENT

Trent Shares Hit Record High After Q3 Profit More Than Doubles

The upper circuit limit of the stock was raised to 15% after it hit the earlier limit of 10% following the release the Q3 results.

07 Feb 2024, 02:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Trent store. (Source: Company's official FB page)</p></div>
A Trent store. (Source: Company's official FB page)

Shares of Trent Ltd. surged over 14% to a record high on Wednesday after its profit more than doubled in the third quarter.

The company's net profit jumped 139.40% year-on-year to Rs 370.6 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

Trent Q3FY24 Consolidated Highlight (YoY)

  • Revenue up 50.5% at Rs 3,466.6 crore.

  • Ebitda up 94.5% at Rs 628.5 crore.

  • Margin at 18.13% vs 14.03%.

  • Net profit up 139.40% at Rs 370.6 crore.

Trent Shares Hit Record High After Q3 Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of the company surged 14.40% to hit fresh life high of 3,472 apiece. The upper circuit limit of the stock was raised to 15% after it hit the earlier limit of 10% following the release the results.

At 1:57 p.m., the stock was trading 14.30% higher at Rs 3,469 apiece, compares to a 0.7% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has risen 185.95% in the last 12 months.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 182.8%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT