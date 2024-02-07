Trent Shares Hit Record High After Q3 Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of the company surged 14.40% to hit fresh life high of 3,472 apiece. The upper circuit limit of the stock was raised to 15% after it hit the earlier limit of 10% following the release the results.

At 1:57 p.m., the stock was trading 14.30% higher at Rs 3,469 apiece, compares to a 0.7% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has risen 185.95% in the last 12 months.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 182.8%.