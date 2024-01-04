Torrent Power Shares Hit Record After Rs 47,350 Crore Deal With Gujarat Government

Torrent's stock rose as much as 13.52% during the day to Rs 1,071.95 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 10.57% higher at Rs 1,044.15 apiece, compared to a 0.52% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:15 a.m.

It has risen 118.73% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.

Three out of the 11 analysts tracking Torrent have a 'buy' rating on the stock, as many recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 123.2%.