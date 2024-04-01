Torrent Power Shares Gain Over 7% After Winning Solar-Wind Hybrid Project

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. rose over 7% on Monday after it received a letter of award from its distribution unit for a 150-megawatt grid-connected wind-solar hybrid project.

The company has won the LoA under the greenshoe option, according to an exchange filing.

The grid-connected wind-solar hybrid project will be commissioned within 24 months of the power purchase agreement. The contract will be in place for 25 years after the project is commissioned. The tariff for the project is Rs 3.65 per kilowatt, the filing said.