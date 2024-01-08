Titan Shares Hit Record After Q3 Revenue Rises 22%

Shares of Titan Co. hit a record high on Monday after its third-quarter revenue rose 22% year-on-year as it expanded its footprint with new stores, showed the company's December quarter business update.

Titan added 90 stores in in three months to December 2023, taking the total count to 2,949.

However, the valuation of Titan remains high due to continuous gains in share price on the back of a positive medium-term business outlook, according to Citi Research.

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 3,650 apiece on the stock.