Titagarh Rail Tops The Sector With Multiple Order Wins — Multibagger Stock

"The investor interest in the company and the sector has, to a great extent, to do with the Indian growth story," Managing Director Umesh Chowdhary told NDTV Profit on The Multibagger Show.

Chowdhary said the entire paradigm of the manufacturing sector underwent a big shift due to the way the railways is spending on building capacity along with the policies like 'Make in India'.

Companies like Titagarh and others in the railways sector are well-positioned to be part of this entire ecosystem of 'Make in India' and the infrastructure growth, according to Chowdhary.

The company is on track to achieve its manufacturing capability of 1,000 wagons per month, he said. "Before the end of the financial year, we should be able to manufacture 1,000 wagons per month, and in FY25, our near target will be to manufacture about 2,000 wagons."

With the current plans that the railways have announced, 2,000 wagons per month will be the right capacity to operate at for Titagarh, Chowdhary said.

Over the next two to three years, the company will develop the capacity to manufacture up to 72 coaches per month, Chowdhary said.