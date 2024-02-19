Titagarh Rail Jumps Over 8% On Rs 170 Crore Order From Defense Ministry

Scrip of the company rose as much as 8.27% to Rs 1,037.00 apiece, their highest level since Feb 7. It was trading 4.20% higher at Rs 998.00 as of 2:17 p.m. This compares to 0.55% advance in the Nifty 50 index.

The scrip has gained 356.35% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.0 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.54.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 23.0%