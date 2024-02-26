NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksTips Industries Shares Hit Record High As Board To Consider Buyback
Tips Industries Shares Hit Record High As Board To Consider Buyback

The company's board will meet on Feb. 28 to consider the buyback.

26 Feb 2024, 10:41 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai-based music record label company&nbsp;Tips Industries&nbsp;Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Mumbai-based music record label company Tips Industries Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Tips Industries Ltd. hit a fresh record high on Monday as it said that its board will meet on Wednesday to consider a buyback, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of Tips Industries rose as much as 6.57%, the highest since listing on Nov. 20, 2000, before paring gains to trade 2.38% higher at 10:04 a.m. This compares to a 0.39% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 243.86% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78.95, implying the the stock was overbought.

Ventura Securities Ltd. maintains a 'buy' rating on the company, with a target price of Rs 612 per share, indicating a 22.89% upside from the stock's closing price on Friday.

