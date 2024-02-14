Technocraft Industries Shares Tumble Over 7% After Q3 Profit Fall
The company's net profit slumped 29.45% year-on-year to Rs 61.6 crore in the October-December quarter, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of Technocraft Industries India Ltd. fell over 7% to their lowest level in over two months on Wednesday after its third-quarter profit declined.
The company's net profit slumped 29.45% year-on-year to Rs 61.6 crore in the October-December quarter, according to an exchange filing.
Technocraft Industries Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.83% at Rs 512.7 crore.
Ebitda down 25.93% at Rs 81.9 crore.
Margin narrows 664 bps to 15.98%.
Net profit down 29.45% at Rs 61.6 crore.
Shares of Technocraft Industries fell 7.59%, the lowest level since Nov. 28, 2023, before paring loss to trade 0.22% lower at 12:11 p.m. This compares to a 0.56% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 132.13% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.45.