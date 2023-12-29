Techno Electric Wins Rs 1,750-Crore Orders, Stock At All-Time High

Shares of Techno Electric & Engineering Co. hit an all-time high on Friday after it won orders worth Rs 1,750 crore.

The company received a transmission order worth Rs 709 crore for three substation packages.

It also bagged an advance-metering-infrastructure order worth Rs 1,041 crore for REC Power Distribution Co. for 7.27 lakh smart meters in Kashmir on a design, build, finance, own, operate and transfer basis, it said.